Somerset Green offers 'lock-and-leave...

Somerset Green offers 'lock-and-leave' lifestyle

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Think of immediate access to the best of city life, no weekends tending a yard, plus a guard-gated entry. With similar benefits of a condo, Somerset Green is the answer to the longing for a contemporary, "lock-and-leave" lifestyle within the confines of a landscaped and meticulously designed neighborhood with community gardens, dog parks and water features.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) 20 min Ahmed 281
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr AndPharrts 24,064
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr VotePharrts 1,103
Where's Bobby Brown or China? 2 hr TextPharrts 18
Please do this survey :) 4 hr PleasePharts 2
punched my girlfriend in the face 5 hr FightPhartss 6
News Strange & Unusual - Texas Teacher Found Topless... (Jun '07) 9 hr DidPharts 63
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,770,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC