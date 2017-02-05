Snapchat drops Snapbot in Houston, lands best free Super Bowl advertising
But one of the year's big names didn't have to craft a commercial to get attention on one of TV's biggest nights. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat , dropped a Snapbot - its interactive vending machine that dispenses the limited-edition Spectacles - in Houston, Texas on Sunday.
