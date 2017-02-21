Six weeks of Robert Altman films

Six weeks of Robert Altman films

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Another series of classic movies will continue at Oldcastle Theatre Company - this time under one director. Robert Altman's finest films will run every Thursday night in the comfy theatre until March 30. The first, "M*A*S*H," premiered on Feb. 23. The March 2 film is "Brewster McCloud," followed by "California Split" and "Kansas City."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arson investigating vacant house fire near Loop... 2 hr HousePhartsx 1
News Best-selling author gets trolled at high school... 2 hr PushPhartsx 1
Horny male looking 2 hr IsPhartx 4
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr OhPhartx 24,133
News Billikens Claim Hard-Fought 5-2 Victory at Fordham 12 hr HardPhartc 1
Anyone remember the restaurat Try Us Cafe near ... (Sep '12) 15 hr WhatPhartss 20
News Marijuana industry angered by White House reversal 23 hr HousePhartzz 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC