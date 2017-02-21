Six weeks of Robert Altman films
Another series of classic movies will continue at Oldcastle Theatre Company - this time under one director. Robert Altman's finest films will run every Thursday night in the comfy theatre until March 30. The first, "M*A*S*H," premiered on Feb. 23. The March 2 film is "Brewster McCloud," followed by "California Split" and "Kansas City."
