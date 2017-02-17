Sherman Council to consider applicant...

Sherman Council to consider applicants for downtown occupancy, restoration grants

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

The Sherman City Council will consider two applicants for its downtown occupancy incentive grant program and one for its Central Business District Historic Building Restoration and Improvement Grant program during its regular meeting Monday at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 W. Mulberry St. The two businesses applying for occupancy ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uncle Bobby (Jun '15) 1 hr GavePharts 16
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr NeighborPhartss 24,111
Looking for a lady for my wife and I. Lake Jackson (May '12) 10 hr UpPhart 8
punched my girlfriend in the face 19 hr Working phartzz 10
ACS XEROX CALL CENTER SPRINT CUSTOMER SERVICE 3... (Jul '13) Sat WeeksPharts 81
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri WetPhartzs 1,118
why trump won the election Fri GotPhartz 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC