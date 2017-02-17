Sherman Council to consider applicants for downtown occupancy, restoration grants
The Sherman City Council will consider two applicants for its downtown occupancy incentive grant program and one for its Central Business District Historic Building Restoration and Improvement Grant program during its regular meeting Monday at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 W. Mulberry St. The two businesses applying for occupancy ... (more)
