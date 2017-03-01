Seasoned police officers involved in ...

Seasoned police officers involved in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Police officers are shown searching in neighborhood along Chadwell at Haverstock near the scene where two officers were shot Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Police officers are shown searching in neighborhood along Chadwell at Haverstock near the scene where two officers were shot Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Amazing & Sensational Moving Companies Of H... 47 min SensationalPhartx 2
Trump Reveals His Immigration Plans Tonight 48 min RioPhartx 4
Tar (Oct '15) 49 min ConnectPhartx 47
News How Texas stacks up against the other 49 states 5 hr TexasPhartsz 1
News Constituents Hold "Town Hall Without Ted Cruz" ... 16 hr KickedPhartse 14
News Legacy Community Health to host town hall on AC... 20 hr HostPhartt 1
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon 20 hr ShowPhartt 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC