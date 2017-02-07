Real estate experts say these are Hou...

Real estate experts say these are Houston's top neighborhoods now

Read more: CultureMap

It's the season to predict the hottest neighborhoods in town, and the heat is rising in Spring Branch. The neighborhood located between the Katy Freeway and Highway 290 west of loop 610 ranks as Houston's hottest neighborhood for 2017, according to Redfin's annual predictions .

