Priest abuse victims' group founder r...

Priest abuse victims' group founder resigns after 29 years

18 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, Barbara Blaine, president of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP, speaks out at a news conference in Chicago after the Archdiocese of Chicago appointed a chancellor to oversee internal investigations of child sex abuse allegations. Blaine, the founder of the group that advocates for priest abuse victims, has stepped down after three decades of campaigning to force the Catholic Church to recognize the extent of the scandal and compensate thousands of people affected.

