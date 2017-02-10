Presidio Officially Lands In The Heights on February 14
One of the Houston Press's most anticipated openings of 2017, Presidio , celebrated its grand opening in the Heights at 911 W. 11th on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|ThesePharts
|24,086
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|YouPhartss
|438
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|Any ladies up for sexting???? (Feb '13)
|8 hr
|NinePhartss
|16
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|23 hr
|AroundPherts
|8
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|Sun
|WindyPhartzz
|6
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|Sun
|LandPharts
|9
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC