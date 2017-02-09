Port Houston official recognized as advocate for seafarers
Roger Guenther, center, Port Houston Executive Director, surrounded by the Port Commission Chairman Janiece Longoria, right, and Port Commissioner Stephen DonCarlos, left, speak to the Texas State Senator Brandon Creighton during a meeting at Port Houston, Tuesday, April 12, 2016, in Pasadena. less Roger Guenther, center, Port Houston Executive Director, surrounded by the Port Commission Chairman Janiece Longoria, right, and Port Commissioner Stephen DonCarlos, left, speak to the Texas State Senator ... more The Houston International Seafarers' Center will give Roger Guenther, executive director of Port Houston, its 2017 Bronze Anchor Award during a banquet in May, the Seafarers' Center announced Wednesday.
