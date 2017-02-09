Port Houston official recognized as a...

Port Houston official recognized as advocate for seafarers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Roger Guenther, center, Port Houston Executive Director, surrounded by the Port Commission Chairman Janiece Longoria, right, and Port Commissioner Stephen DonCarlos, left, speak to the Texas State Senator Brandon Creighton during a meeting at Port Houston, Tuesday, April 12, 2016, in Pasadena. less Roger Guenther, center, Port Houston Executive Director, surrounded by the Port Commission Chairman Janiece Longoria, right, and Port Commissioner Stephen DonCarlos, left, speak to the Texas State Senator ... more The Houston International Seafarers' Center will give Roger Guenther, executive director of Port Houston, its 2017 Bronze Anchor Award during a banquet in May, the Seafarers' Center announced Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Debbie Dickehut 55 min JustPhartzs 4
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 21 hr BackPhartss 24,048
punched my girlfriend in the face Thu WePhartsz 2
cheap 24/7 it support! Thu SupportPharting 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu NeedPhartss 1,087
Pregnant/lactating Wed CurdPhartss 8
Looking for a plug Wed CutPhartss 12
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC