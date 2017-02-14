Port Houston Fire Department Receives Meritorious Public Service Award

Photo caption: U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Houston Galveston Commanding Officer, Captain Peter Martin; Port of Houston Fire Department, Captain Peter Martin; Port of Houston Fire Department, Assistant Chief Glenn Hood; Rear Admiral, U.S. Coast Guard Commander, Eight Coast Guard District, David R. Callahan )--The Port of Houston Authority Fire Department was awarded the U.S. Coast Guard Meritorious Public Service Award, at a special ceremony conducted during the Lone Star Harbor Safety Committee meeting at the Houston Pilots facility in Houston, Friday. According to a press release issued by the Coast Guard, the Port of Houston Authority Fire Department represented in person by Assistant Chief Glenn Hood and Senior Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.