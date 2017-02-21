Police, Texas vet save puppy from her...

Police, Texas vet save puppy from heroin overdose, owners arrested

A Carrollton Police Department officer found a dog eating heroin in a parked truck on Saturday and saved it's life with treatment help from the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic. A Carrollton Police Department officer found a dog eating heroin in a parked truck on Saturday and saved it's life with treatment help from the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic.

