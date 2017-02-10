Police ID elderly man found dead in S...

Police ID elderly man found dead in SUV in Sharpstown

36 min ago Read more: Chron

Police have identified an elderly man found dead in the Sharpstown area Thursday afternoon as 76-year-old Romeo Ramirez of Houston. Some concerned friends of Ramirez visited his home in the 7300 block of Regency Square Court to check on him.

