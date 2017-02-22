Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hans...

Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Picked for Public Studio's 4th Season

Continuing The Public's commitment to nurturing new playwrights, the two plays will run in succession in The Public's Shiva Theater and be presented as pared-down productions with the low ticket price of $15. This vital program continues The Public's mission of making new work by emerging artists accessible to all audiences.

