Planet Fitness to open in Webster
Planet Fitness will open its 15th location in the Houston market on Feb. 21 at 560 El Dorado Blvd. in Webster. Planet Fitness will open its 15th location in the Houston market on Feb. 21 at 560 El Dorado Blvd. in Webster.
