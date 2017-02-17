Overnight fire draws crews to northern Harris County storage facility
An overnight blaze at a storage facility in northern Harris County destroyed a dumptruck and two scooters, according to authorities. Around 12:30 p.m., Cypress Creek Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire at RV & Boat Storage near Mathis Church and FM 1960.
