Ogg: Decision on whether to retry Temple case could take another 60 days
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said on Feb. 27, 2017 that it will be at least another 60 days before a decision is made on whether to retry the murder case against Katy football star and Alief coach David Temple. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said on Feb. 27, 2017 that it will be at least another 60 days before a decision is made on whether to retry the murder case against Katy football star and Alief coach ... more David Temple is greeted by news cameramen as he leaves the Harris County Jail, after being released from prison, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Houston.
