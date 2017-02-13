Newest artificial heart implant saves...

Newest artificial heart implant saves Texas woman's life

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Woo-digada! Woo-digada! Woo-digada! Woo-digada! The constant, rapid noise from Cynthia McGuffie's backpack can be jarring to one who first hears it. But to her it sounds like some Caribbean-rhythm drummed briskly on a conga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Atencion! Hola!!! 1 hr AttentionPhartzz 2
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr WalkingPhartzz 24,080
White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16) 1 hr LandPharts 9
Karla aka Mercedes 6 hr InnPhartss 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 18 hr Many pharts 1,106
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Sat ThenPhartz 282
Where's Bobby Brown or China? Sat TextPharrts 18
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC