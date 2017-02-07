New assisted living facility opens near Texas Medical Center

California-based memory care and hospice care company Silverado has opened Silverado Hermann Park Memory Care and Rehabilitation, 5600 Chenevert St. California-based memory care and hospice care company Silverado has opened Silverado Hermann Park Memory Care and Rehabilitation, 5600 Chenevert St. The company now has Silverado Hermann Park Memory Care and Rehabilitation, 5600 Chenevert St., which can serve 50 memory-impaired patients, according to Silverado. The acquisition is in response to requests that the company establish a facility closer to the Texas Medical Center area, Silverado President and CEO Loren Shook said in a statement.

