New assisted living facility opens near Texas Medical Center
California-based memory care and hospice care company Silverado has opened Silverado Hermann Park Memory Care and Rehabilitation, 5600 Chenevert St., which can serve 50 memory-impaired patients, according to Silverado. The acquisition is in response to requests that the company establish a facility closer to the Texas Medical Center area, Silverado President and CEO Loren Shook said in a statement.
