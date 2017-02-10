NASA just reported a huge space station development
It's a major development that could lead to a huge expansion of the ISS and its research and commercial capabilities. NASA has just made a big move with regards to the International Space Station: they've approved the development of the first privately developed airlock, and it could lead to further expansion of the ISS's research and commercial capabilities.
