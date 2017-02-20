Music Director Christoph Eschenbach Returns to Houston Symphony for Concert, 3/3-5
Former Houston Symphony Music Director Christoph Eschenbach returns to Houston to conduct a spiritually-uplifting program of works by Austrian composer Anton Bruckner at8 p.m. March 3-4, and 2:30 p.m. March 5. Eschenbach is best known by Houston audiences for heightening the orchestra's national and international reputation in addition to broadening its repertoire during his time as music director from 1988-1999. Under his leadership, the orchestra toured Japan and Europe several times and made several recordings with Koch International Classics, Virgin Records, RCA Red Seal, Telarc, and Carlton Records.
