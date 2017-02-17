Mother of three found dead in southwe...

Mother of three found dead in southwest Houston

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chron

A mother of three in her mid-30s was found dead in her bedroom Thursday night from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Houston Police Department officers. The mother's body was found at about 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of Peacock Hills Drive in southwest Houston near Westbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 54 min SurePhartzs 24,105
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 56 min WetPhartzs 1,118
why trump won the election 14 hr GotPhartz 4
1 More Sign that LINN Energy LLC is Hiding Some... Thu ThisPhart 2
News Tornado spotted outside Houston Thu ClaimPhartss 2
Pregnant/lactating Thu HiPhartse 17
Uncle Bobby (Jun '15) Wed HowPhartts 12
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,998 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC