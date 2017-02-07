Medistar, Bay Area Regional Medical Center to build new surgery center
The center will be at Gemini III, part of Medistar's complex at Gemini Avenue and Buccaneer Lane near the University of Houston-Clear Lake campus. The outpatient center will have two special procedure rooms and four operating rooms, according to a statement from Medistar.
