Martha Stewart brunched at Brennan's of Houston during Super Bowl

Brooklyn Decker, right, and former NFL player Tim Tebow visit the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Brooklyn Decker, right, and former NFL player Tim Tebow visit the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.