Marijuana industry angered by White H...

Marijuana industry angered by White House reversal

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Houston and Harris County are poised to decriminalize low-level possession of marijuana in a sweeping move that puts the area at the forefront of efforts in Texas to halt minor drug arrests that clog jails and courts. Houston and Harris County are poised to decriminalize low-level possession of marijuana in a sweeping move that puts the area at the forefront of efforts District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the new policy Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First look: Osso & Kristalla 15 min MuchPharts 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 min SixPharts 1,125
News Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i... 8 hr BigPhartsc 3
Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ... 10 hr Les 11
Amazing Spaces Storage Centers 11 hr Space phartings 2
News Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi... 17 hr PickedPhartz 1
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston 17 hr WatchPhartz 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC