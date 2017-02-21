Marijuana industry angered by White House reversal
Houston and Harris County are poised to decriminalize low-level possession of marijuana in a sweeping move that puts the area at the forefront of efforts in Texas to halt minor drug arrests that clog jails and courts. Houston and Harris County are poised to decriminalize low-level possession of marijuana in a sweeping move that puts the area at the forefront of efforts District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the new policy Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First look: Osso & Kristalla
|15 min
|MuchPharts
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 min
|SixPharts
|1,125
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|8 hr
|BigPhartsc
|3
|Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ...
|10 hr
|Les
|11
|Amazing Spaces Storage Centers
|11 hr
|Space phartings
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|17 hr
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|17 hr
|WatchPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC