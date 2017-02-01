Marcus Hiles - CEO of Western Rim Offers Affordable Luxury Suburban Living
By offering luxurious rentals in highly desirable locations, Western Rim's townhomes and apartments boast unmatched premium conveniences at a remarkable value. While the excitement of city living may continue to lure house hunters to consider higher-priced options with less modern comforts in the state's urban areas, the spacious interiors, resort-like luxuries and on-site green spaces found in all of Hiles' communities make a convincing and attractive argument for moving a bit farther from metropolitan areas' downtown.
