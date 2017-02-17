Marcus Hiles a " Western Rima s Founder Urges for Growth of Texas Suburbs
By bringing resort-style amenities to an ever-rising number of renters, his unique concept continues to draw those looking to enjoy city life without ever moving downtown. Census figures show that suburban counties are outpacing the biggest metropolitan areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man dies in shooting in NW Harris County
|24 min
|Sasha
|3
|Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ...
|46 min
|George
|3
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|5 hr
|GottenPhartzz
|11
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|HavePhartz
|440
|Uncle Bobby (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|BagPhartzz
|18
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Sun
|NeighborPhartss
|24,111
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC