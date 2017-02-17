Man suspected of killing mother of 3 in custody after two-day
A storm passes over an apartment on Sunset Meadow Lane where a mother of three was found shot dead after police went to check on her when she never showed to pick up her daughters from the babysitter Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 in Houston. less A storm passes over an apartment on Sunset Meadow Lane where a mother of three was found shot dead after police went to check on her when she never showed to pick up her daughters from the babysitter Friday, ... more Jane McDonald Crone was 35 when she was reported missing on Nov. 15, 1993, by her husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|22 min
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|HavePhartz
|440
|Uncle Bobby (Jun '15)
|15 hr
|BagPhartzz
|18
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Sun
|NeighborPhartss
|24,111
|Looking for a lady for my wife and I. Lake Jackson (May '12)
|Sat
|UpPhart
|8
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Sat
|Working phartzz
|10
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC