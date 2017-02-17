Man gets 15 years in arson case

A west Houston man will spend 15 years in prison for torching a pair of cars and drug possession, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. On Friday, Bryice Minter pleaded guilty to arson and possession of a controlled substance in connection with a Dec. 20. 2015 fire in the 4000 block of Cedar Gardens Drive, about two miles from his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.