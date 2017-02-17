Man dies after breaching security at ...

Man dies after breaching security at Honolulu airport

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Honolulu Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara speaks during a press conference at the area where a man breached TSA security at the Honolulu International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in Honolulu. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a man is dead after he breached security early Saturday morning at the airport and stopped breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) 7 min HavePhartz 440
Uncle Bobby (Jun '15) 6 hr BagPhartzz 18
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr Soiled pharts 1,120
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 15 hr NeighborPhartss 24,111
Looking for a lady for my wife and I. Lake Jackson (May '12) Sat UpPhart 8
punched my girlfriend in the face Sat Working phartzz 10
ACS XEROX CALL CENTER SPRINT CUSTOMER SERVICE 3... (Jul '13) Sat WeeksPharts 81
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Harris County was issued at February 19 at 1:52PM CST

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC