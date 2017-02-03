London protesters call for UK to withdraw Trump invitation
Demonstrators march to Downing Street, as they protest against US President Donald Trump's travel ban, in London, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Thousands of protesters have marched on Parliament in London to demand that the British government withdraw its invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump.
