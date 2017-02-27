Legacy Community Health to host town hall on ACA repeal
Legacy Community Health, Texas' largest community health center, will host a citywide town hall Wednesday to discuss the future of the Affordable Care Act and what a repeal could mean to patients. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at United Way of Greater Houston headquarters, 50 Waugh Drive, and is expected to last about 90 minutes.
