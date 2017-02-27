Legacy Community Health to host town ...

Legacy Community Health to host town hall on ACA repeal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Legacy Community Health, Texas' largest community health center, will host a citywide town hall Wednesday to discuss the future of the Affordable Care Act and what a repeal could mean to patients. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at United Way of Greater Houston headquarters, 50 Waugh Drive, and is expected to last about 90 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around D.C., Sheila Jackson Lee's image belies ... 2 hr Speaks Phart 1
Rogue gangs in Houston (Feb '16) 2 hr Stating Phart 24
News TxDOT accelerates I-45 construction timeline 5 hr TimelinePhaartx 1
News Ogg: Decision on whether to retry Temple case c... 5 hr RetryPhaartx 1
Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ... 6 hr Edward P 13
punched my girlfriend in the face 15 hr RealPhartsz 16
Had a three some wit mom and her boyfriend 17 hr BigPhartc 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC