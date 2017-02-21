Large fight breaks out at F Bar in Houston's Midtown
A large brawl involving around 200 people broke out Friday morning at a gay bar in Houston's Midtown, police said. Multiple fights were breaking out around in the parking lot of F Bar on Tuam Street around 2:45 a.m. Only one Houston Police unit was working the scene when it first sparked.
