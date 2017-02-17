Katy's Snooze restaurant to open late...

Katy's Snooze restaurant to open late 2017

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Corned beef hash at Snooze, an A.M. Eastery in Montrose. A new Snooze is set to open later this year at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch in Katy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 18 min WherePhartx 24,115
News Man dies in shooting in NW Harris County 4 hr WaitingPhartzz 4
Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ... 5 hr George 3
White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16) 10 hr GottenPhartzz 11
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) 19 hr HavePhartz 440
Uncle Bobby (Jun '15) Sun BagPhartzz 18
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC