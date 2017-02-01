Jefferson County Justice of the Peace wounded, returns fire in overnight Houston shooting
Jefferson County Precinct 8 Judge Tom Gillam III was wounded in the mouth by either a bullet fragment or some other debris or shrapnel according to the Houston Police Department. Police say he was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital but by late Wednesday afternoon he was no longer listed at the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 'The Beast' but worry about other... (Jan '10)
|3 min
|His Niece
|2
|Pregnant/lactating
|2 hr
|UdderzPhartz
|6
|Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|FoundPhartzs
|9
|Where's Bobby Brown or China?
|16 hr
|EverywherePhartzz
|12
|Review: Echo Auto Towing Inc (Jul '13)
|16 hr
|ShniffPhartzz
|95
|Highspeed bitch and fireBOY delivery service
|Wed
|Proconnect
|1
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Tue
|WorshipPhartz
|24,021
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC