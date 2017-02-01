Jefferson County Justice of the Peace...

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace wounded, returns fire in overnight Houston shooting

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

Jefferson County Precinct 8 Judge Tom Gillam III was wounded in the mouth by either a bullet fragment or some other debris or shrapnel according to the Houston Police Department. Police say he was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital but by late Wednesday afternoon he was no longer listed at the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 'The Beast' but worry about other... (Jan '10) 3 min His Niece 2
Pregnant/lactating 2 hr UdderzPhartz 6
Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16) 2 hr FoundPhartzs 9
Where's Bobby Brown or China? 16 hr EverywherePhartzz 12
Review: Echo Auto Towing Inc (Jul '13) 16 hr ShniffPhartzz 95
Highspeed bitch and fireBOY delivery service Wed Proconnect 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Tue WorshipPhartz 24,021
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC