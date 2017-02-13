ICYMI: Texas' oil and gas wells go un...

ICYMI: Texas' oil and gas wells go uninspected; 'Denied'

This week's deep dives include a look at how hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells have gone five years without an inspection; a look at a spate of Metro rail fatalities and a follow-up on the popular "Denied" series on the state's special ed enrollment problems. Hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells have gone at least five years without an inspection, increasing risks of leaks spills and other hazards, records show.

Houston, TX

