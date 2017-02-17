ICYMI: ATF agents talk about Waco Raid, judge reacts to prison
ATF agents reflect for the first time on the bloody raid at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco; a judge warns Texas it must curb heat-related prisoner deaths; a look at two of the 600 people suing over the San Jacinto waste pits and a peek at Houston's transit future - all part of this week's in-depth and investigative reporting. The ATF agents who were there rarely talk about the raid that kicked off a seven-week siege at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, ending in a shootout and blaze that killed more than 70 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 min
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Houston streets that are prone to flooding, hig...
|34 min
|DryPhartt
|1
|Green Card Holders Are Not Automatically Re-Adm...
|53 min
|TodayPhartz
|2
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|OnlyPhartc
|24,121
|Texas catfish restaurant Flying Fish to debut i...
|1 hr
|FlyingPhartc
|1
|Man gets 15 years in arson case
|1 hr
|LightPhartc
|1
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|AstroPhartss
|442
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC