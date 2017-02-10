HPD officers chase, arrest fleeing mo...

HPD officers chase, arrest fleeing motorist in Fort Bend

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Chron

A motorist tried to evade Houston Police Department officers at about midnight Monday, after the officers attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation on Buffalo Speedway at Southwest Freeway. At some point during the chase, HPD requested assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, who set up spike strips to end the chase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any ladies up for sexting???? (Feb '13) 1 hr Abcdef 15
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr SufferPhartsz 24,083
punched my girlfriend in the face 14 hr AroundPherts 8
Atencion! Hola!!! 15 hr WindyPhartzz 6
White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16) 18 hr LandPharts 9
Karla aka Mercedes 23 hr InnPhartss 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Many pharts 1,106
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC