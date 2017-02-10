HPD officers chase, arrest fleeing motorist in Fort Bend
A motorist tried to evade Houston Police Department officers at about midnight Monday, after the officers attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation on Buffalo Speedway at Southwest Freeway. At some point during the chase, HPD requested assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, who set up spike strips to end the chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any ladies up for sexting???? (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|Abcdef
|15
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|SufferPhartsz
|24,083
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|14 hr
|AroundPherts
|8
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|15 hr
|WindyPhartzz
|6
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|18 hr
|LandPharts
|9
|Karla aka Mercedes
|23 hr
|InnPhartss
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Many pharts
|1,106
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC