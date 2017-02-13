How hollow rhetoric and a broken child welfare system feed Texas' sex-trafficking underworld
Texas leaders have publicly battled sex trafficking for more than a decade, but they've devoted hardly any resources to helping victims. Pimps send their victims to "walk the track" on a stretch of Bissonnet Street in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|YouPhartss
|438
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|Any ladies up for sexting???? (Feb '13)
|3 hr
|NinePhartss
|16
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|SufferPhartsz
|24,083
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|17 hr
|AroundPherts
|8
|Atencion! Hola!!!
|19 hr
|WindyPhartzz
|6
|White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16)
|22 hr
|LandPharts
|9
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC