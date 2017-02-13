How hollow rhetoric and a broken chil...

How hollow rhetoric and a broken child welfare system feed Texas' sex-trafficking underworld

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Texas leaders have publicly battled sex trafficking for more than a decade, but they've devoted hardly any resources to helping victims. Pimps send their victims to "walk the track" on a stretch of Bissonnet Street in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) 2 hr YouPhartss 438
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr FewPhartss 1,108
Any ladies up for sexting???? (Feb '13) 3 hr NinePhartss 16
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 7 hr SufferPhartsz 24,083
punched my girlfriend in the face 17 hr AroundPherts 8
Atencion! Hola!!! 19 hr WindyPhartzz 6
White Trash strikes again against Muslim's (May '16) 22 hr LandPharts 9
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC