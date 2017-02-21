Houston's Insgroup Acquires Benefits Firm, The Fawcett Group

Houston-based Insgroup Inc. has acquired The Fawcett Group , a firm specializing in employee benefit plan brokerage and consulting to emerging and mid-market businesses, as well as not-for-profits. Jan Fawcett-Heilman, owner of The Fawcett Group, joined Insgroup as a vice president in its Employee Benefits Practice, with responsibility for consulting with existing clients and for new business development.

