Houston's Insgroup Acquires Benefits ...

Houston's Insgroup Acquires Benefits Firm, The Fawcett Group

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Houston-based Insgroup Inc. has acquired The Fawcett Group , a firm specializing in employee benefit plan brokerage and consulting to emerging and mid-market businesses, as well as not-for-profits. Jan Fawcett-Heilman, owner of The Fawcett Group, joined Insgroup as a vice president in its Employee Benefits Practice, with responsibility for consulting with existing clients and for new business development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1... 29 min Fivepharter 1
News Houston's Best Food Festivals, Spring 2017 32 min Foodpharter 1
News First look: The Pearl Restaurant & Bar 33 min Pearpharter 1
Donald Hitler Trump is trying his best to shut ... 1 hr George 6
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr OnePhart 1,123
News Houston streets that are prone to flooding, hig... 3 hr DryPhartt 1
Green Card Holders Are Not Automatically Re-Adm... 3 hr TodayPhartz 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC