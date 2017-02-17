Houston's 13 Celsius named among nation's best wine bars
Houston bar 13 Celsius claimed a spot on Food & Wine magazine's latest Best Wine Bars in the U.S. list . The short list of just 19 bars from around the country offers a nod to establishments that feature "a distinct point of view" and that "educate as you sip or create an atmosphere with a real sense of joy."
