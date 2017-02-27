Houston police officers injured in shooting
HPD escorts two HFD ambulances after two police officers were wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Houston Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constituents Hold "Town Hall Without Ted Cruz" ...
|2 hr
|KickedPhartse
|14
|Legacy Community Health to host town hall on AC...
|6 hr
|HostPhartt
|1
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|6 hr
|ShowPhartt
|1
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|7 hr
|FactPhartt
|18
|Trump Reveals His Immigration Plans Tonight
|7 hr
|RevealsPhartt
|2
|Around D.C., Sheila Jackson Lee's image belies ...
|11 hr
|Speaks Phart
|1
|Rogue gangs in Houston (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|Stating Phart
|24
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC