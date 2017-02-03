Houston nurse accused of staging husb...

Houston nurse accused of staging husband's suicide in shooting death

23 min ago Read more: Chron

A 29-year-old nurse at MD Anderson Cancer Center accused in the shooting death of her husband last week broke down in court Monday after seeing her family in the gallery. Tu Thien Huynh is accused of using a shotgun to kill her husband, Steven Hafer, on Thursday then calling 911 and reporting it as a suicide, prosecutors said in court.

