Houston Native Timothy McCallister Joins Houston Symphony For John Adams Celebration
The Houston Symphony joins musicians and orchestras around the world in the continued celebration of American composer John Adams' 70th birthday with a performance of Adams' Concerto for Saxophone and Orchestra featuring world-renowned saxophonist Timothy McAllister at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 and 25 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Jones Hall. Former Houston Symphony Music Director Hans Graf, the orchestra's longest-serving music director, returns to the Jones Hall stage to lead the orchestra in a program with a heavy focus on woodwind and brass instruments, beginning with Stravinsky's Symphonies of Wind Instruments and followed by Adams' Concerto for Saxophone and Orchestra.
