Houston man arrested after young daughters found holding cocaine
More than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Jan. 13 on the Katy Freeway in west Harris County. More than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Jan. 13 on the Katy Freeway in west Harris County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnant/lactating
|1 hr
|CurdPhartss
|8
|Looking for a plug
|1 hr
|CutPhartss
|12
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|WhatPharts
|24,040
|Need h3lp finding mr. Black...
|6 hr
|HelpPhartss
|27
|Tar (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|TossPhartss
|41
|Where's Bobby Brown or China?
|6 hr
|BrownPhartss
|14
|Jerking off
|7 hr
|OnPhartc
|4
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC