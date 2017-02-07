Houston Grand Opera presents Das Barbecu

Houston Grand Opera will present Das Barbec , a fast-paced and raucous retelling of Wagner's epic Ring cycle, on April 23at Jackson Street BBQ, and April 30 at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Five actors play over 30 roles in this comic take on opera's most spectacular saga, complete with mismatched lovers, a double shotgun wedding, and family feuds, all wrapped up in a Texas-sized heap of Wild West fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.