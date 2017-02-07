Houston Grand Opera presents Das Barbecu

Houston Grand Opera presents Das Barbecu

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Houston Grand Opera will present Das Barbec , a fast-paced and raucous retelling of Wagner's epic Ring cycle, on April 23at Jackson Street BBQ, and April 30 at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Five actors play over 30 roles in this comic take on opera's most spectacular saga, complete with mismatched lovers, a double shotgun wedding, and family feuds, all wrapped up in a Texas-sized heap of Wild West fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is it a turn on or off (May '14) 43 min Mr_Mighty 4
Lo0kinnn 1 hr Lo0kin 1
Need h3lp finding mr. Black... 1 hr Lookin 16
Jerking off 1 hr Mr_Mighty 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Sparkz1421 24,037
Where can I find a "Crooked Doctor Clinic" Hous... (Nov '09) 23 hr SeatPhartsz 436
Why don't Middle Eastern men like Black women (Jul '12) Feb 5 DatePhartss 278
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC