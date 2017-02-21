Houston girl, 8, shot to death after car crash
DeMaree Atkins, 8, was shot and killed in Houston just moments after getting into a car crash with her mom. An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed early Saturday in Houston, just moments after she was involved in a car crash with her mother.
