Houston-area lawmaker files creationism bill

School Priority Day visitor Jeff Newman peeks through a microscope during his tour of a veterinary medicine classroom at Cy-Fair High School on Nov. 14. Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, wants science teachers to have "academic freedom" to teach controversial scientific explanations for the origin of life, climate change, evolution and human cloning. Critics say her bill will protect those teaching creationism.

