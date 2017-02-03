Houston-area lawmaker files creationism bill
School Priority Day visitor Jeff Newman peeks through a microscope during his tour of a veterinary medicine classroom at Cy-Fair High School on Nov. 14. Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, wants science teachers to have "academic freedom" to teach controversial scientific explanations for the origin of life, climate change, evolution and human cloning. Critics say her bill will protect those teaching creationism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Defiant1
|24,025
|Horny male looking
|4 hr
|AnyPharts
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Seeking anr partner in houston (Jun '16)
|Thu
|SeriousPhartz
|11
|Enlisting in the army in Houston
|Thu
|EnlistingPhartzess
|2
|Chase moving Downtown El Paso location
|Thu
|DownPhartzx
|2
|Police arrest 'The Beast' but worry about other... (Jan '10)
|Thu
|AboutPhartzx
|5
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC