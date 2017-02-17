HomeAid to build day center for Family Promise of Lake Houston
To help meet the immediate needs of these families who are both homeless or facing homelessness, Family Promise of Lake Houston , provides a variety of programs designed to stabilize the family's situation, while offering a place to collect themselves at a central location. This happens at the FPLH Day Center in Humble .
