Hamilton stars add 'sisterhood' to 'America the Beautiful'

FEBRUARY 05: Singers Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" sing "America, The Beautiful" prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the hit Broadway musical's original Schuyler sisters, reunited on the field for "America the Beautiful."

