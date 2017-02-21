Giant pothole emerges on I-45 near Hardy Toll Road in Houston
A screenshot of a Google Maps image shows the North Freeway and the Hardy Toll Road in Spring, Texas. On Feb. 22, 2017, a pothole emerged on the northbound lanes of I-45 and caused heavy delays for motorists in the area.
